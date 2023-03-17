Roundup: Fed rate hike / Bank executives / Buc-ee’s 

Move likely: Even with turmoil in the banking industry and uncertainty ahead, the Federal Reserve likely will approve a quarter-percentage-point interest rate increase next week, according to market pricing and Wall Street experts. Read more from CNBC.

Tougher penalties: President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to allow regulators to impose tougher penalties on the executives of failed banks, including clawing back compensation and making it easier to bar them from working in the industry. Biden wants the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to be able to force the return of compensation paid to executives at a broader range of banks should they fail. Read more.

Possible delay: Groundbreaking on Buc-ee’s first Louisiana store, in Ruston, could be pushed back as the company commissions a traffic study it needs before the city can get state approval to build the Interstate 20 service road and accompanying infrastructure needed for the giant travel center. Read the full story from USA Today Network.