Roundup: Fed meeting / St. Francisville / Plaquemine ferry 

Waiting game: Federal Reserve officials are meeting this week as the economy faces growing threats from a resurgence of the coronavirus and from Congress’ failure to provide further aid for individuals and businesses. Yet the Fed will likely end its latest policy meeting Thursday by deciding to wait before determining whether or how to expand the economic support it has been supplying through ultra-low interest rates. Read the full story.

Did you know? It’s been 36 years since St. Francisville had a new mayor. That will change, however, after residents on Tuesday elected Republican Robert Leake to replace longtime Mayor William “Billy” D’Aquilla, who has served in the post since 1984 but decided not to seek reelection this fall, the Associated Press reports. Leake defeated independent challenger Susie Tully for the seat. D’Aquilla, now 80, served nine terms as mayor and three terms on the Board of Aldermen before that.

Out of service: As of Wednesday morning, the second Plaquemine ferry was out of service due to an electrical problem, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Officials say the vessel is expected to remain out of service for the next two to three days. WBRZ-TV has the latest.