Roundup: Family leave push / Veterans centers / Hammond company must pay

Maternity, Paternity: The issue of paid family leave is receiving renewed attention from the White House and lawmakers in both parties, The Hill reports, putting it in the spotlight ahead of the 2020 election. Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and a senior adviser, met with a group of Republican senators including Sen. Bill Cassidy on Wednesday to discuss ways to push the issue forward. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is running for president, reintroduced her legislation Tuesday to create a federal paid family and medical leave program. Read the full story.

Navigating the transition: Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders announced a plan to put a veteran center on every college campus in the state by fall 2019. The program, designed to help veterans navigate campus life, will cost about $520,000 annually. State officials say federal grants are expected to cover about $320,000 of the LaVetCorps program costs, with the Department of Veterans Affairs expected to contribute about $200,000. Read the full story.

Costly comeuppance: The U.S. Department of Labor says Hammond-based Statewide Transport Incorporated will pay more than $25,000 in back wages to 21 employees at its terminal in Jackson, Mississippi, after the company violated overtime and record-keeping requirements. Read the full story.