Roundup: Entergy outages persist / IBM selling weather business / Men’s Health Summit   

In the dark: According to Entergy Louisiana’s power outage map, thousands of customers in East Baton Rouge Parish experienced a power outage this morning. The outage map shows nearly 4,500 customers without electricity. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Dropping Weather.com: Investment firm Francisco Partners has agreed to acquire The Weather Company assets, including the popular Weather.com platform, from International Business Machines for an undisclosed sum. As part of the transaction, IBM will retain its sustainability software business, including the Environmental Intelligence Suite, and IBM intends to continue to use The Weather Company’s data in the software. Read the full story about the deal from The Wall Street Journal.

Healthier living: The 2023 Men’s Health Summit at Pennington Biomedical Research Center returns Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Themed “Empowering Men to Live Healthier Lives,” the free health and wellness event is open to all men over the age of 18 in the greater Baton Rouge area. Get more information.