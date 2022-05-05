Roundup: Entergy expansion / Worker productivity drops / Rising mortgage rates

Customer service: Entergy has selected West Monroe as the location to expand its contact center operations, and it plans to add 170 new jobs comprised of customer service representatives, supervisors and training specialists. The expanded team will provide customer care across Entergy’s service territory in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. See the announcement.

Falling output: Worker productivity fell to start 2022 at its fastest pace in nearly 75 years while labor costs soared as the U.S. struggled with rising coronavirus cases, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. As CNBC reports, nonfarm productivity, a measure of output against hours worked, declined 7.5% from January through March, the biggest fall since the third quarter of 1947. Read the full story.

Record rates: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates resumed their ascent this week, as the key 30-year loan reached its highest point since 2009. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the 30-year rate rose to 5.27% from 5.1% last week, when it edged down after seven weeks of increases. By contrast, the average rate stood at 2.96% a year ago. Read more.