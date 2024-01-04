Roundup: Energy deals / Online shopping / Factory boom 

Acquisition news: Energy company APA has agreed to buy smaller peer Callon Petroleum in a stock-swap deal valued at about $4.5 billion including debt, continuing a wave of consolidation in the energy sector. The APA-Callon transaction follows last year’s spate of deals in the energy sector that was highlighted by ExxonMobil’s blockbuster $59.5 billion agreement to buy Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron’s $53 billion megadeal to buy Hess. Read The Wall Street Journal’s rundown of the deal.

Holiday wrap: Online spending rose 4.9% year over year, setting a record for e-commerce during the holiday season, as shoppers pounced on discounts and leaned on buy now, pay later to cover more of their purchases, according to Adobe Analytics. Sales totaled $222.1 billion on retailers’ websites and apps from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, according to Adobe. CNBC has the full story.

Manufacturing surge: Manufacturing-related construction hit a $210 billion annual rate in November, more than triple the average rate in the 2010s, according to census data out this week. All that spending is driving an increase in construction hiring with openings in construction increasing by 43,000 in December. Read the full story from Axios.