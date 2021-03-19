Roundup: Election day / Vaccine eligibility / b1BANK board

Geaux vote: Three months after Louisiana voters determined the state’s congressional lineup, the presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic are forcing a new round of elections Saturday for two of those U.S. House seats. Democrat Cedric Richmond left his New Orleans-based congressional seat for a special adviser job in President Joe Biden’s administration, while Republican Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications before he was even sworn in to Congress for the northeast Louisiana-based seat he won in December. Read the full story for more about who’s running.

ICYMI: Gov. John Bel Edwards will expand eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine to higher education faculty and staff, grocery store workers and a host of other essential employees beginning Monday. Edwards’ latest expansion, which he announced Thursday during a news conference, opens eligibility to the vast majority of the adult population when combined with those already eligible for the shot. The News Star has the full story about the expansion. See a list of who can get the vaccine here.

New member: Business First Bancshares Inc. and b1BANK announced Thursday the addition of John Ducrest to their respective boards of directors. Ducrest is the former commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions and immediate former commissioner of securities for the state of Louisiana.