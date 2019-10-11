Roundup: Election analysis / American electric consumption / Paper beer bottles 

Edwards’ odds: An in-depth analysis from FiveThirtyEight.com takes a look at Louisiana’s gubernatorial election from an outsider’s point of view, and says Gov. John Bel Edwards might have a shot at re-election. Read the full story here.

Energy-efficient: For the past five years, Americans have been using less electricity, a stark contrast to the 60 years previous, from 1950 to 2010, when average residential electricity consumption increased 10-fold, The Wall Street Journal reports. Lighting is the biggest factor in the decline, since the adoption of LEDs, the amount of electricity used for lighting dropped 26% from 2015 to 2017. Read the full story.

Cardboard? Danish brewer Carlsberg says it is developing a paper beer bottle made from sustainably sourced wood fibers. The Copenhagen-based company unveiled two new prototypes this morning that are “fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer.” The inside barriers are made of polymers but Carlsberg said it is trying to create a bottle made entirely of bio-materials, without polymers. Read the full story.