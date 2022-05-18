Roundup: Edwards signs bills / Occupational licenses / Mortgage demand 

New laws: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday he had signed the first round of bills into law from the 2022 legislative session. Among the first new laws of 2022 are changes to litter abatement policies and litter fines. WAFB-TV has the full list of bills signed into law so far.

Interstate transfer: The Louisiana Senate has approved legislation to recognize occupational licenses and work experience from other states. The legislation allows the appropriate licensing board to determine whether an out-of-state license of the same profession is comparable to a Louisiana license, and whether any additional testing or training is required, The Center Square reports.

Dropping: Mortgage rates actually fell slightly last week, but the damage has already been done to housing affordability. Both refinance and purchase loan demand dropped, pulling total mortgage application volume down 11% for the week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Read the full story from CNBC.