Roundup: Education savings accounts / Airfare surges / Mask requirements 

Moving forward: A bill to expand educational options to special student populations cleared the House Appropriations Committee on Monday, moving the measure one step closer to reality. Committee members voted unanimously to approve House Bill 33, sponsored by Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, to create education savings accounts equal to the average per pupil state funding that parents could use for tuition, tutoring, and educational services and supplies necessary to meet their child’s educational needs outside of the public education system. The Center Square has the full story.

Increased demand: Airfare is surging as higher fuel prices and strong travel demand drive up the cost of flights. Consumers spent $8.8 billion on domestic U.S. airline tickets last month, up 28% compared with March 2019, while fares surged 20%, according to data from the Adobe Digital Economy Index that was published Tuesday. Bookings rose only 12%. Read the full story from CNBC.

Up in the air: The federal requirement to wear face masks on airplanes and public transportation is scheduled to expire next week, and airline executives and Republican lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to let the mandate die. The fate of the rule, and consideration of an alternate “framework” of moves to limit the spread of COVID-19, was under discussion Monday within the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Officials described it as a close call, and White House coronavirus-policy adviser Dr. Ashish Jha says the rule could be extended. Read more.