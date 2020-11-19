Roundup: EDA grant / Newspapers sold / Early voting  

LED recipient: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, today announced the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2.4 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Louisiana Economic Development to develop a technical assistance program and support business attraction and retention efforts across the state in response to adverse economic impacts caused by COVID-19. The EDA grant will be matched with $600,000 in local funds.

New owners: An affiliate of Boone Newspapers is buying two Louisiana newspapers, the American Press in Lake Charles and Southwest Daily News in Sulphur, from the Shearman family. The price and other terms were not disclosed. Carpenter Newsmedia and Boone Newspapers own 74 newspapers across 12 states. The company is based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Natchez, Mississippi. Read the full story.

Runoff: While most of the nation has wrapped up the 2020 election cycle, Louisiana voters will start casting ballots Friday as the weeklong early voting period begins in a slate of runoffs for Dec. 5. Baton Rouge voters will determine whether to keep their Democratic mayor, Sharon Weston Broome, or replace her with a Republican, former state Rep. Steve Carter. Several judicial seats also remain to be settled. See a rundown of Louisiana runoffs.