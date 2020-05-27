Roundup: Ed Orgeron / Federal funding / Tuesday Morning 

Coach O on Fox: LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron told Fox News on Wednesday that he “couldn’t imagine” the effect on LSU’s football program if the team were forced to skip the 2020 season because of the coronavirus, according to WBRZ-TV. Orgeron appeared live on the America’s Newsroom show to talk about the likelihood of starting the college football season on time, as well as how safe game days would be for players and fans. “They’re going to tell us what we can do. We’re going to follow the proper protocol,” Orgeron said. “If we can do it safely, we can’t wait to start the season.” Watch the interview here.

Research: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today announced $13.3 million will be awarded in six grants to south Louisiana. LSU will receive $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to research how to improve durability and extend the life of transportation infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the remaining funds to five entities for medical research. Read the full announcement.

Bankruptcy: Discount home-goods retailer Tuesday Morning Corp. became the latest company to seek bankruptcy protection as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hamper retail even as government-mandated closures and social-distancing regulations are eased, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Dallas-based company says that over the summer, it expects to permanently close about 230 of its 687 stores as well as its distribution center in Phoenix. Read the full story.