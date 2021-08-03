Roundup: EBR schools / Ascension Parish president / Household debt 

Masks: In an effort to safely reopen schools for students and staff, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System today announced updated safety measures for the academic year beginning this month. Under the new guidelines, all K-12 students will be required to wear a mask in the school setting and practice social distance in classrooms. Additionally, all students and staff will be required to wear masks when traveling on school busses. EBRPSS will also offer free, periodic COVID-19 testing to staff and students, with parental consent. See the full guidance document.

COVID-19 diagnosis: Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19, he announced today. Cointment says his symptoms are mild and he is working from home while in isolation. “The Delta variant does not discriminate against anyone,” he says. “I hope my diagnosis will be a wake-up call that encourages everyone to get vaccinated, as this can lessen the severity of symptoms.”

IOUs: Household debt rose by its highest dollar amount in 14 years during the second quarter, thanks mostly to a surge in the housing market that brought the collective American IOU to just shy of $15 trillion, the Federal Reserve reported today. According to CNBC, total debt balances jumped $313 billion in the April-to-June period, the sharpest rise since the same period in 2007. Read the full story.