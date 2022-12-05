Roundup: Early voting / Supreme Court / Tax refunds 

By the numbers: Over 110,000 residents in Louisiana participated in the early voting period ahead of the Dec. 10 election, WAFB-TV reports. According to data collected by the Secretary of State’s Office, 71,314 people voted early, in-person and 38,775 voters cast an absentee ballot. Read the full story.

Business ruling: The Supreme Court is hearing the case Monday of a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that’s the latest clash of small business, religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate against a wide range of people. Read more.

Shrinking checks: The IRS warned last week that tax refunds may be smaller this upcoming filing season because there were no stimulus payments in 2022. Additionally, it noted a pandemic-era exception in 2020 and 2021 that allowed those taking the standard deduction to claim a tax deduction of up to $300 for cash donations to charity hasn’t been extended. Read more from USA Today.