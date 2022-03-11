Roundup: Early voting / Russian trade / IRS hiring  

Municipal election: Early voting for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election begins Saturday, March 12, and will continue through Saturday, March 19, excluding Sunday, March 13. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, and voters can find their parish’s early voting location online here. See Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister’s endorsements for the election here.

Higher tariffs: President Joe Biden is announcing today that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Stripping most favored nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy in retaliation for the invasion. Read more.

Reducing the backlog: The IRS said Thursday it plans to hire 10,000 new workers to help reduce a massive backlog that the government says will make this tax season the most challenging in history. The agency released a plan to work down the tens of millions of filings that includes speeding up the traditionally slow hiring process, relying more on automated processes and bringing on more contract workers to help with mailroom and paper processing. Read the full story.