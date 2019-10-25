Roundup: Early voting / Flu season strikes early / Millennials aren’t prepared to retire  

Geaux vote: Early voting for the gubernatorial runoff election begins Saturday, Nov. 2 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 3. There are 175 candidate races and 123 propositions on ballots across the state. Voters can locate their polling station online here.

Get your flu shot: Flu season kicked off early in Louisiana this year, with 4.6% of medical patients reporting flu-like symptoms in the second week of October, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. As of last week, Louisiana is the only state reporting high levels of flu-like activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly flu surveillance report. Although flu season usually starts in late October, health officials began hearing reports of flu cases in schools in parts of Louisiana as early as mid-September.

How much? Millennials should aim to set aside roughly 40% of their income if they want to retire at age 65, according to a professor of insurance/risk management at the University of Pennsylvania, CNBC reports. That calculation takes into account predictions of smaller 401(k) returns and the potential for Social Security benefits to shrink. Read the full story.