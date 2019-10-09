Roundup: Downtown traffic / AgCenter entrepreneurship workshop / LRA event  

Warning: Several large events are taking place downtown on Thursday and Friday, including a Lauren Daigle concert, a Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band performance, Live After Five and the Capital Area United Way Jambalaya Jam. The Raising Cane‘s River Center is advising all attendees to plan an early arrival to give themselves ample time to navigate traffic and parking.

Business advice: The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator will hold a free seminar from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29, where entrepreneurs can learn how to set prices for their food products. The event will take place in 212 Efferson Hall on the LSU campus. Those interested in attending are asked to register online.

Wine and dine: The Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) Greater Baton Rouge Chapter is hosting its “Sip and Stroll Downtown,” on Thursday, Nov. 21. The event will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at The Trademark on Third and will feature food and drink from area restaurants. Tickets are available online.