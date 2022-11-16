Roundup: Downtown initiative kicks off / Mortgage rate drop / Retail sales rise 

Staying past 5 p.m.: A new push to get downtown workers to stay longer before heading home called Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16. As part of the initiative, workers can show a business card to get access to a special happy hour menu at participating bars, restaurants and hotels, along with a coupon to use at a downtown business the next day. Read about the initiative on its website.

Applications rise: Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index, CNBC reports. The small increase in homebuying interest followed a government report last week showing that inflation may be starting to ease. That, in turn, sent bond yields plunging and mortgage rates with them. Last Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. Read more from CNBC.

Consumer spending: Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates. The government said this morning that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from September, up from a flat reading in September from August. The increase was led by car sales and higher gas prices. Still, excluding autos and gas, retail spending rose 0.9% last month. See the full story.