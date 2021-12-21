Roundup: DoorDash / Hollywood Casino / COVID-19 protocols

Partnership: DoorDash this morning announced a partnership with Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 400 stores throughout Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. Customers can now order groceries on-demand from their local SEG store, delivered in as little as 45 minutes, through DoorDash’s marketplace app and website.

Deal closed: CQ Holding Company Inc. today announced it has completed its acquisition of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The property joins CQ Holding Company Inc.’s expanding gaming portfolio that includes DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois, and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa.

Cases rising: With the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has revisited its implementation of COVID-related mitigation measures, including mandating masks, virus testing and limiting in-person meetings. The hospital’s policy change comes at the same time as the announcement for the first known omicron death in the U.S., in Houston. Read more about omicron from Reuters.