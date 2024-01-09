Roundup: Donald Trump / NFL / Presidential election

Hoping for the worst: Former President Donald Trump says that he expects the economy to crash, despite diminishing signs the U.S. is heading for a recession, and that he hopes the downturn comes during the next year, before he would take office if he won another term in November. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Can you please leave: The National Football League recently offered voluntary buyouts to at least 200 employees as it gears up for the start of the playoffs this coming weekend. Read more from CNBC.

FYI: Small businesses play an integral part in the national economy, making up some 64% of all new jobs in America. Check out a recent roundup from Inc. magazine on how the different presidential candidates stand on issues relating to small business and entrepreneurship.