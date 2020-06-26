Roundup: Dixie Beer / Unilever pulls ads / Clean water funding 

Name change: New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said this morning she is in the process of rebranding Dixie Brewery, which reopened this year in New Orleans after being shuttered since Hurricane Katrina hit the city in 2005. As New Orleans and the country evolves, Benson, who also owns the brewery, said they felt it was necessary to reflect on the role of the brewery and how it can make “our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations.” Read the full story.

Social media boycott: Consumer-goods giant Unilever said it would halt U.S. advertising on Facebook and Twitter for at least the remainder of the year, citing hate speech and divisive content on the platforms, The Wall Street Journal reports. Unilever, whose many household brands include Dove soap, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Lipton tea, joins a growing list of companies that are boycotting Facebook for varying lengths of time, including Verizon Communications Inc., Patagonia Inc., VF Corp., North Face, Eddie Bauer and Recreational Equipment Inc. Read the full story.

Grants: Louisiana will receive $1,607,846 in federal funding that supports clean water and recreational access. Boaters, anglers, and aquatic communities in Louisiana will benefit from the funding, which is from a U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service program, WBRZ-TV reports. The Service’s Clean Vessel Act and Boating Infrastructure Grant programs total over $32 million nationwide in 2020. Read the full story.