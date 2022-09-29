Roundup: Dianna Payton / BRCC enrollment / I-10 traffic 

Commissioner of the year: East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority Chair Dianna Payton was named 2022 Commissioner of the Year by the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. Payton, who was named one of Business Report’s Influential Women in Business in 2021, has taken the agency through challenging times and, according to NAHRO, was selected based on her “advocating and developing financial, political and community support to ensure the continuation and expansion of the housing and community development agency and its programs.”

Growing enrollment: Baton Rouge Community College has seen an enrollment increase for the fall 2022 semester during a time when other community colleges across the nation are seeing declines, BRCC announced today. Despite the public health and economic crisis due to the pandemic, BRCC enrollment has increased by 22% to 9,456 this fall compared to 7,761 in 2021.

Westbound lanes: A crash this morning has temporarily closed Interstate 10 West at Essen Lane and the entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West, WAFB-TV reports. Officials say congestion is approaching Siegen Lane and drivers should use an alternate route. Read the full story.