Roundup: Debt limit / Education spending / ‘In God We Trust’  

Deal urged: The Treasury Department says it has started taking “extraordinary measures” as the government has run up against its legal borrowing capacity of $31.381 trillion. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to congressional leaders today urging them to act to raise the debt limit. Friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans is raising concerns about whether the U.S. can avert an economic crisis. Read more.

Tobacco settlement: Louisiana lawmakers on Thursday approved $22.1 million in education spending from the Education Excellence Fund, a component of the Millennium Trust tied to a 1999 tobacco settlement. State law requires that the money is spent on instructional enhancements for pre-K-12 students, focused on three categories: early childhood education programs for at-risk children, remedial instruction, or other educational programs approved by the Legislature. The Center Square has the full story.

School displays: State Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, has filed a bill to require an “In God We Trust” sign displayed in every public school classroom in the state. Horton said displaying the national motto “sends an important message to our children as a sign of hope.” Legislators will consider Horton’s House Bill 8 when they convene for the regular session beginning April 10. Read more about the legislation from USA Today Network.