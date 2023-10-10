Roundup: DCFS termination / Fed rate hikes / Student loan forgiveness 

Under investigation: A Department of Children and Family Services child welfare specialist in Baton Rouge is alleging that she was terminated last week after telling higher-ups about problems she witnessed and documented in emails, WBRZ-TV reports. DCFS released a statement saying it is taking the allegation seriously and plans to investigate. Read more.

No recession? Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said earlier today that the U.S. central bank need not raise borrowing costs any further, and sees no recession ahead even as the Fed’s rate hikes slow the economy while tackling inflation. Read the full story from Reuters.

Hearings begin: President Joe Biden is making another attempt at student loan cancellation after the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that his administration couldn’t forgive $400 billion in student loan debt using a 2003 law called the HEROES Act. The first of three hearings took place Tuesday, when more than a dozen people chosen by the Biden administration met to begin a process known as “negotiated rule-making” to try to bring cancellation to more borrowers under the authority of the Higher Education Act. Read more.