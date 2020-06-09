Roundup: CrossFit / Robocall repercussions / Bankrupt retailers 

Cutting ties over tweet: A number of CrossFit-affiliated gyms across the country and in Baton Rouge are cutting ties with the company after its founder and CEO made negative comments about racial inequality protests on his Twitter account, WBRZ-TV reports. Since then, CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman wrote an apology, “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.” Read the full story.

Fine proposed: The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. The FCC said John Spiller and Jakob Mears made the calls through two businesses. State attorneys general of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas also sued the two men and their companies, Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, in federal court in Texas, where both men live, for violating the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Read the full story.

Gift cards: Bankrupt retailers that are closing their stores are in line to pocket millions of dollars in prepaid gift cards that might never be redeemed, The Wall Street Journal reports. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a spate of retail-sector bankruptcies in recent weeks, including those of department store chain J.C. Penney Co., luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group Inc., apparel seller J.Crew Group Inc. and discount home-goods retailer Tuesday Morning Corp. Retailers that filed for bankruptcy and are shutting down stores usually give gift-card owners about a month to use them. Read the full story.