Roundup: Crime reduction grant / Return to campus / Amazon shipping service 

TRUCE funding: The U.S. Justice Department this morning announced plans to grant $375,000 to TRUCE, a prosecutor-led nonprofit foundation formed to address the reduction of crime in the Baton Rouge area. TRUCE will use the money to enhance the framework to build out and sustain more intensive and effective community-based public safety partnerships in East Baton Rouge Parish. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Back in session: While East Baton Rouge public schools are closed today, colleges across the Capital Region restarted classes this morning. Students are back at Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College and LSU, bringing with them the added traffic along the main commuter pathways to campuses. Read more about the start of school from WAFB-TV.

Restarted: Amazon has restarted a shipping service it paused in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and that competes with carriers like FedEx and UPS. The company confirmed Friday the relaunch of Amazon Shipping, which allows sellers to ship Amazon orders or products sold on other sites. Businesses must sell on Amazon to be eligible for the service, according to a company spokesperson. Read more.