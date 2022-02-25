Roundup: Crawfish prices / Inflation surges / Opioid settlement

Mardi Gras mudbugs: According to Laney King, co-founder of the Crawfish App, the average cost of crawfish right now in the Baton Rouge area is $5.99 per pound, WAFB-TV reports.

Soaring: An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The figure reported today by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since 1982. Read more.

Landmark: Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors finalized nationwide settlements today over their role in the opioid addiction crisis, an announcement that clears the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the U.S. Read the full story.