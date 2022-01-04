Roundup: COVID surge / Rising home insurance / OLOL Physician Group

Mayor’s update: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today held a news conference to update the public with the latest information on the omicron variant and its effects on the community. Broome addressed the shortage of available COVID-19 tests and said that it is too early to tell whether Mardi Gras celebrations will be impacted. Watch the news conference here.

Faster than inflation: Across the country, homeowners renewing their home insurance policies are discovering that rising material costs, supply chain disruptions and climate change are combining to drive premiums up by an average 4% to an average annual premium of $1,398, according to the Insurance Information Institute, a nonprofit organization that provides information on the insurance industry. According to The Washington Post, since 2017, premium rates are up 11.4% on average, which means they are rising faster than inflation. Read the full story.

Renovation: Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group today announced that demolition has begun in the facility expansion and renovation of the Primary Care for Women Clinic on O’Donovan Drive. The clinic, which provides health care services for women age 18 and older, will be reconstructed across the hall from its current location.