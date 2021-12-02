Roundup: COVID action plan / Bernhard sale closes / LWC rules 

Urgent campaign: President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots today as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. The plan includes a requirement for private insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and a tightening of testing requirements for people entering the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status. Read the full story.

Done deal: Bernhard Capital Partners Management today announced the closing of the previously announced sale of Bernhard LLC to DIF Capital Partners, a global independent infrastructure investment fund manager. Read more about the deal from Daily Report.

Medical claims: The Louisiana Workforce Commission is writing new guidelines for workers’ compensation claims in an effort to reign in increasing costs for outpatient medical services. Workforce Commission officials testified at a Louisiana House Labor and Industrial Relations Committee meeting Wednesday. The agency is in charge of setting the rates that medical providers can bill insurers for treating workplace injuries. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.