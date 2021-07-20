Roundup: COVID-19 update / $24.5M apartments sale / US housing starts 

Cases rising: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and community health care providers are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. with an update on East Baton Rouge Parish’s battle against COVID-19 as cases rise across the state. Watch the event on WBRZ-TV.

The Retreat: Wicker Park Capital Management, a Savannah, Georgia-based investment firm, has purchased the Retreat at Brightside, a 244-unit apartment complex near Brightside and Nicholson drives, for $24.5 million from PPQ Development, according to Elifin Realty.

June rise: U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in June, though expensive lumber as well as shortages of labor and land continued to constrain builders’ ability to fully take advantage of robust demand for housing, CNBC reports. Housing starts rose 6.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.643 million units last month, the Commerce Department said this morning. Read the full story.