Roundup: COVID-19 cases rise / Ford, Bacon & Davis / Online security 

Omicron: Months after emerging from a fourth surge of the coronavirus outbreak, Louisiana again is starting to see growing numbers of COVID-19 cases, with the state at risk of another spike as the omicron variant of the virus spreads. Data released today by the Louisiana Department of Health shows new coronavirus cases have topped 2,300 since Friday—and more than 4,800 over the past week. That’s more than double the amount of new cases from the prior week. Read more.

Name change: Baton Rouge-based engineering firm Ford, Bacon & Davis LLC today announced it is integrating with its parent company, Houston-based S&B Family of Companies, effective Jan 1 and will operate under the S&B brand. While the two companies have shared ownership for two decades, the restructuring and name change are part of S&B’s marketing and growth strategy. FB&D’s 700 employees and eight offices will continue to execute oil and gas, industrial, power and renewable projects for its clients. As part of this transition, FB&D’s President, Ray Sherman, will become president of S&B’s Energy Transition, Power and Industrial business unit.

Breached: The most serious cybersecurity breach ever is unfolding right now, The Washington Post reports. The breach comes from a piece of software code, called log4j that is commonly used by companies across the world to log past activity. Just over a week ago, digital experts realized how easy this specific code could be exploited to allow outside users to take control of computers using log4j and started sounding alarms. However, fixing the problem is complicated because of log4j’s ubiquitousness. The situation is similar to if a common type of lock used by millions of people to keep their doors shut was suddenly discovered to be ineffective. Read the full story.