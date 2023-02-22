Roundup: Corporate boards / Mardi Gras beads / Amazon health care

More diverse: Racial and ethnic minorities now hold 20% of all board seats at the nation’s largest public companies for the first time, according to a new study of 3,000 U.S. businesses from January 2019 to January 2023 by analytics firm ISS Corporate Solutions Inc. Black directors now hold 8.3% of all board seats, up from 4.4% four years ago. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Recycling: A few local organizations are collecting leftover Mardi Gras beads, WAFB-TV reports. Mid City Redevelopment is collecting beads at its 19th Street location to recycle and use next year, and The Arc of East Ascension is also collecting beads starting at 8 a.m. Thursday in Gonzales.

Deal closes: Amazon said this morning it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient-to-doctor messaging service called Amazon Clinic. Read more.