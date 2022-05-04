Roundup: Contractor trends / Transgender sports bill / TurboTax settlement 

Upskilling: Contractors and builders are spending more to upskill their employees, investing $1.6 billion in education programs in 2021, up from $1.3 billion the year before, according to the Associated Builders and Contractors. Safety education accounted for the greatest share—56%—of total workforce investment. Investment in craft education also increased significantly to 34% of the total in 2021, up from 22% in 2020, responding to the need for an estimated 650,000 additional construction workers in 2022.

Statehouse: Louisiana’s transgender sports ban bill continued its march toward passage in the state Legislature Wednesday. The only real question is whether Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards will veto the measure as he did last year, USA Today Network reports. Republican Sen. Beth Mizell’s Senate Bill 44 would prohibit transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on girls’ school sports teams. Read the full story.

Restitution: The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the U.S. who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, New York’s attorney general announced today. Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said. Read the full story.