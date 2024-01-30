Roundup: Consumer confidence / UPS job cuts / Medicaid enrollment 

Highest in years: American consumers, fresh off strong holiday spending, are feeling more confident than they have in two years. The Conference Board, a business research group, said this morning that its consumer confidence index rose for the third straight month, to 114.8 in January from 108 in December. Read more.

Layoffs: UPS will cut 12,000 jobs and released a revenue outlook for this year that sent its shares down sharply at the opening bell. The company joins dozens of large American corporations trimming their head counts this year. Read more.

Rolls cut: Louisiana took 275,000 people off Medicaid from the end of June through December, as it complies with renewed federal standards for the government-backed health insurance program. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.