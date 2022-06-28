Roundup: Consumer confidence / Contraceptives / Home prices 

Pessimism: U.S. consumers were less confident again in June as persistent inflation and rising interest rates have Americans as pessimistic as they’ve been about the future in almost a decade. The Conference Board said this morning that its consumer confidence index slipped to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May, the second straight monthly decline. Read more.

Retailer limits: Facing a surge in demand, retailers are being forced to limit emergency contraceptive purchases and deliveries, The New York Times reports. CVS temporarily set a three-pack purchase limit to ensure “consistent supply on store shelves,” and Walgreens said it was pausing deliveries. Read more.

Increase slows: Home price increases slowed ever so slightly in April, but it is the first potential sign of a cooling in prices. Prices rose 20.4% nationally in April compared with the same month a year ago, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. In March, home prices grew 20.6%. The last slight deceleration was in November of last year. Read the full story from CNBC.