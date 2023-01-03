Roundup: Construction spending / US home prices / Dash Diet 

Rebound: U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in November, lifted by gains in nonresidential structures, but single-family homebuilding continued to be hammered by higher mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said this morning that construction spending climbed 0.2% in November after falling 0.2% in October. Read the full story from Reuters.

Growth slows: Home prices are falling into a deep winter chill, as higher mortgage rates push more buyers to the sidelines, CNBC reports. Prices in November were still 8.6% higher than during the same month in 2021, but it was the first year-over-year reading in single digits in 21 months, according to CoreLogic. It is also the lowest rate of appreciation since November 2020. Read the full story.

Pennington: A diet researched by doctors at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge has again been ranked one of the top diets ever developed. U.S. News & World Report announced its 2023 rankings today, with the Dash Diet coming in at No. 2 among the best overall diets. WAFB-TV has the full story.