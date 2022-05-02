Roundup: Construction spending / Police chief / Google tech courses 

Shortages: Spending on most categories of nonresidential and multifamily construction declined from February to March as contractors across America struggled to find enough workers and get timely deliveries of materials, according to an analysis of federal spending data from the Associated General Contractors of America. Association leaders are urging federal officials to end tariffs on construction materials and widen the opportunities for gaining the skills for careers in construction to alleviate the problems. Read the full analysis.

Murphy Paul: The International Union of Police Associations is calling on Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul to make major performance changes or step down, WAFB-TV reports. In a scathing letter released today, the union said crime in Baton Rouge is “out of control,” citing more than 35 murders in the city since the start of the year. Read more.

Free for businesses: Alphabet Inc’s Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. According to Reuters, the offer marks a big expansion of Google’s Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Read the full story.