Roundup: Congressional district map / EBR schools superintendent / ExxonMobil

Plan to appeal: Voting rights advocates said Wednesday they will go to the Supreme Court in hopes of preserving a new majority Black congressional district in Louisiana for the fall elections, the latest step in a complicated legal fight that could determine the fate of political careers and the balance of power in the next Congress. Read more from the Associated Press.

Share your opinion: The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has announced the schedule for a series of community meetings to engage stakeholders in the selection process for the district’s next superintendent. See the full schedule from WAFB-TV.

Green light: U.S. regulators on Thursday gave the go-ahead to Exxon Mobil’s $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources, but barred Pioneer’s former CEO from Exxon’s board on allegations he attempted to collude with OPEC to raise oil prices. Exxon said it plans to close the Pioneer purchase on Friday. Read more from Reuters.