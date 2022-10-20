Roundup: Coastal erosion / Oil prices / UPS fined 

Lawsuits: A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said this week that coastal erosion lawsuits filed by Louisiana coastal parishes against oil companies need to be decided in state, not federal courts. The order in the case, Parish of Plaquemines v. Chevron USA, will open the door for 41 other lawsuits to be argued in state courts as well. The lawsuits allege that oil and gas exploration and production activity, such as cutting canals through marshes, have resulted in the loss of coastal habitat due to saltwater intrusion and later erosion. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Rising: Oil prices rose by more than $1 this morning in response to tighter supplies and on news that China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors, Reuters reports. Brent crude futures rose $1.15, or 1.2%, to $93.56 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.54, or 1.8%, to $87.09 per barrel. Read more.

EPA settlement: The Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with United Parcel Service to resolve violations of hazardous waste regulations at more than 1,100 facilities across 45 states and Puerto Rico, the agency said Wednesday. The consent agreement with Atlanta-based UPS resolves a range of alleged violations, including failure to make land disposal determinations and to conduct proper on-site management of hazardous waste. The company has three years to reach compliance across 1,160 locations and will pay a civil penalty of $5.3 million. Read the full story.