Roundup: City Park Lake / Emergency declaration / Mortgage demand  

Building the bridge: The Department of Transportation and Development says construction crews will begin pile driving to build a temporary trestle bridge across City Park Lake on Oct. 5 as part of the University Lakes Project, weather permitting. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Federal aid sought: The inflow of salt water from the Gulf of Mexico creeping up the drought-stricken Mississippi River prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask President Joe Biden for federal help. If Biden approves the request to declare an emergency, it would help Louisiana secure federal money and logistical assistance from partners such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Read more.

Applications falling: Mortgage interest rates just hit a level not seen since the year 2000. As a result, mortgage demand is now sitting near a 27-year low. Total mortgage application volume fell 1.3% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Volume was 25.5% lower than the same week one year ago. Read the full story from CNBC.