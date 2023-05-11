Roundup: City-parish survey / Debt ceiling debate / Wholesale prices 

For vendors: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome on Wednesday announced the launch of a new city-parish vendor survey. Respondents will answer questions related to their experience as a vendor, including the bidding process and what types of opportunities they are interested in. The survey will close on May 19. Get more information here.

War room: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said this morning that the bank is convening weekly meetings to discuss the implications of a potential U.S. debt default, according to an interview on Bloomberg TV. The bank’s so-called war room will probably start daily meetings May 21, then ramp up to three times a day if the standoff over the debt limit drags on. Read more from Reuters.

Easing inflation: Wholesale prices in the U.S. rose modestly last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures may be easing. From March to April, the government’s producer price index rose just 0.2%—held down by falling prices for food, transportation and warehousing—after falling 0.4% from February to March. Read more.