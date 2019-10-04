Roundup: Children’s hospital completed / Early voting deadline / BP CEO stepping down  

Grand opening: The new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital officially opens Saturday. The $230-million facility has 360,000 square feet of patient-care space, an emergency department with trauma and pediatric transport, and a floor dedicated to a St. Jude affiliate clinic and cancer treatment services. See an inRegister photo gallery of the hospital.

At the polls: Early voting for Louisiana’s Oct. 12 election is wrapping up. Voters have through Saturday evening to cast their ballots early, or they’ll have to wait until election day, the Secretary of State’s office announced. Top of the ballot is the governor’s race. Voters also are deciding whether to keep six other statewide elected officials in office, choosing state House and Senate members and weighing in on four constitutional amendments.

Retiring: BP said Friday that CEO Bob Dudley, the American who steered the oil giant through the aftermath of the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill, will retire next year and be replaced by the head of the company’s exploration and production business. Bernard Looney, 49, will become CEO and take Dudley’s seat on the board in February, after the 64-year-old Dudley delivers the company’s 2019 full-year financial results. Read the full story.