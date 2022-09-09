Roundup: CAUW grants / Jersey Mike’s / Moviegoing 

Funding cycle: Capital Area United Way today announced its 2022-2023 project-based grantees as part of a one-year funding cycle that began Sept. 6, and will last through June 30, 2023. The grants total over $612,000 for 42 programs for shorter-term projects. CAUW’s work prioritizes working residents who are struggling to make ends meet, have little or no savings and are one emergency away from falling into poverty. See the full breakdown of grants.

New location: Baton Rouge franchise owner Matthew Wunder is opening a Jersey Mike’s Subs location on Bluebonnet Boulevard on Sept. 14. The restaurant, which will be the second Baton Rouge location for the national sandwich chain, will open with a weeklong fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana.

Changed forever: The pandemic fundamentally changed how audiences consume media, leading to smaller foot traffic at movie theaters, says former Disney CEO Bob Iger. “I don’t think movies ever return, in terms of moviegoing, to the level that they were at pre-pandemic,” he said during a panel at Vox Media’s Code Conference. Read the full story from CNBC.