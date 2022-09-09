Roundup: CATS shuttles / Airlines probe / Burger King 

Game day: The Capital Area Transit Service is providing round-trip bus service to LSU’s campus for all home games during the 2022 football season, with the first being this weekend. Touchdown TRAX passengers will be dropped off on campus near the LSU softball fields. After the game, fans can return to the drop-off location to reload the bus and return to their place of origin, with return trips running until one hour after the game ends. Get more information about the shuttles.

Pandemic aid: Two leading House Democrats want a federal investigation into whether airlines used any of the $54 billion they received in pandemic relief to encourage employees to quit. The lawmakers on Friday asked the Treasury Department’s inspector general to examine whether money that was intended to keep airline workers on the payroll instead went to buyouts or early-retirement offers. Read the full story.

Whopper of an investment: Burger King plans to invest $400 million in its U.S. restaurants over the next two years to update its stores and boost flagging sales. The burger chain said today that the investment includes $250 million to revamp stores and update technology and kitchen equipment and $120 million for heavier advertising. Burger King also plans to spend $30 million upgrading its app to offer smoother ordering and personalized deals. Read the full story.