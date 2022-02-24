Roundup: Carnival throws / US unemployment / National GDP

Need a COVID test? Mardi Gras revelers, accustomed to catching beads, small toys or other trinkets tossed by parade float riders during Carnival season, were able to snag a new parade favor today: rapid COVID-19 tests. As Carnival season nears its raucous pre-Lenten climax on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) next week, the handing out of tests during the Krewe of Muses parade is emblematic of the city’s effort to avoid a surge of COVID-19 infections. Read the full story.

Fewer new claims: The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly more than expected last week, indicating that the labor market recovery was gaining traction, Reuters reports. Today’s weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department also showed unemployment rolls shrinking to levels last seen in 1970, underscoring the tightening labor market conditions. Read more.

Economic output: The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a brisk 7% annual pace from October through December, the government reported today in a slight upgrade from its earlier estimate as businesses stepped up their restocking of supplies. For all of 2021, the nation’s gross domestic product jumped by 5.7%, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a brutal recession. Read the full story.