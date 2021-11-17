Roundup: Career awakening / US home construction / Hurricane Ida assistance 

LinkedIn survey: Nearly 6 in 10 American workers in an October survey by job search site LinkedIn said they had gone through a career awakening during the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it was a desire for a better work-life balance, deciding to pursue a promotion or redefining their meaning of success, Yahoo! Finance reports. Read more.

October drop: Construction of new homes in the U.S. fell 0.7% in October, but a big jump in the number of permits last month points to anticipation by builders that supply chain problems that have dogged them for much of the year will soon ease. October’s decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, which is an increase of 0.4% from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported this morning. See the report.

Deadline approaches: Those affected by Hurricane Ida have two weeks left to apply for individual assistance from FEMA. The final deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 29. FEMA assistance for individuals and families impacted can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. WAFB-TV has more information.