Roundup: Carbon tax / COVID-19 research / Schools reopening

LSU white paper: A new white paper from LSU’s Center for Energy Studies outlines an approach that Louisiana can use to decrease the burden of a carbon tax on large industrial CO2 emitters. Titled Overlooked Opportunity: Incentivizing Carbon Capture through Carbon Tax Revenues, the paper details how carbon tax revenues can advance Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage, or CCUS, a technology that reduces CO2 emissions. The paper reviews the appeal of utilizing carbon tax revenues to fund the research, development, and implementation of CCUS. See the paper here.

Black communities: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Pennington Biomedical Research Center Executive Director John Kirwan are hosting a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss new federally funded COVID-19 research in Louisiana’s Black communities, which account for a disproportionate share of COVID-19 related deaths. Many members of Black communities are reluctant to be tested for the virus. Scientists and area health groups hope to change that using a $1.8 million grant to identify barriers to testing and the best strategies to get more people tested.

No shots for teachers: Teachers do not need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before schools can safely reopen, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, CNBC reports. “There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a White House news briefing on COVID-19. Read the full story.