Roundup: Candidate qualifying / US-Mexico trade fight / Jersey Mike’s 

Judicial race: Qualifying began today for Louisiana’s fall elections and candidates for the state’s six congressional seats, plus one U.S. Senate seat, are expected to qualify over the next three days. In Baton Rouge, there is a race for Judge Mike McDonald’s seat in the Louisiana Court of Appeal First Circuit. So far, Hunter Greene, Beaux Higgenbotham and Don Johnson are running for McDonald’s seat, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Possible tariffs: The U.S. launched a trade fight against Mexico today, accusing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government of favoring its state-owned utility and oil company at the expense of American businesses, The Wall Street Journal reports. The U.S. is seeking dispute settlement consultations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement—the first step in what could lead to tariffs on a range of Mexican products. Read more.

New location: A new business listing filed with the city of Baton Rouge indicates that a Jersey Mike’s Subs franchise is moving into the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center across from Perkins Rowe. The Jersey Mike’s website says that the Bluebonnet location is “scheduled to open soon.”