Roundup: Business First Q3 / Regymen opens third studio / Betting on Burrow 

Finance report: Baton Rouge-based Business First Bancshares, parent company of Business First Bank, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, including quarterly net income of $5.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, increases of $1.6 million and $0.07, respectively, from the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018. Core net income was $6.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, which reflects increases of $1.8 million and $0.09, respectively, from last year.

Sweat: Regymen Fitness announced the opening of its third Baton Rouge area fitness studio on Corporate Boulevard today. The 2,980-square-foot studio will offer over 90 workouts per month. Regymen Fitness, first launched in 2017, has grown to 13 studios with locations in five states, including Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, and Rhode Island. Two additional studios, each located in Huntsville, Alabama, and Clearwater, Florida, are scheduled to open next month.

Geaux Burrow: One LSU fan has a lot more riding on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow’s performance than whether the Tigers can keep up their winning streak. A new Sports Illustrated feature details the unique situation Tiger fan Matt Porter finds himself in after placing a $50 long shot bet last summer on Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy that is now valued at $10,000. He’s being offered $3,500 to cash out his bet but, for now, is letting it ride. Burrow could be the biggest long shot Heisman winner in the past decade among players who were accorded Heisman odds in the preseason. Read the full story.