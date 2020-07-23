Roundup: Business closures / Environmental legislation / Mortgage rates 

Yelp: As of mid-July, 55% of the 132,500 pandemic-era closures on Yelp are now permanent, The Washington Post reports. The online review site’s database includes hundreds of consumer-facing industries, from ax throwing and wine tasting to cabinetry and boat dealers, and only counts closures that have been confirmed by Yelp’s user operations team or reported directly by the business’ owner. Read the full story.

Approved: Major environmental legislation sailed through Congress on Wednesday while the nation’s political leaders were stuck in intense negotiations over the contours of a fifth coronavirus relief package, Louisiana Illuminator reports. The bill would provide $9.5 billion over five years to pay down the National Park Service’s maintenance backlog and provide permanent funding at $900 million per year for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which supports natural areas and recreation activities. Read the full story.

Rise: Average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week for the first time since June 25, after weeks of marking new record lows. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average rate on the key 30-year home loan increased to 3.01% from 2.98% last week—the first time in 50 years that it slipped below 3%. The rate averaged 3.75% a year ago. Homebuying demand continues to rebound despite the stagnant recovery and economic indicators pointing to slow growth and possible persistent high unemployment, Freddie Mac says. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.54% from to 2.48% last week. See the full report.